Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'very Poor' Category; AQI Soars To 355

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday. According to its data, the air quality index clocked from 332 on Friday to 355 at 8 AM on Saturday. Apart from that, authorities have also stated that the quality is likely to improve from Sunday considering strong winds and will reach the 'poor category'.

As per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the neighbouring cities of Delhi including Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Noida also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Earlier on Friday, with an AQI above 300, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, while the figures were marginally better on Thursday.

Delhi government's initiatives to combat air pollution

Meanwhile, the Delhi government with an aim to combat air pollution has issued several directions including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city followed by a ban on construction and demolition activities and has further ordered work from home for employees and closure for school and colleges till further orders.

Speaking on the same, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media informed that the state police and transport departments will ensure to maintain the ban on the entry of vehicles in Delhi except for essential services. Along with that, the state government has also launched the second phase of its "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign on Friday.

Appealing to the people for fighting against pollution, Rai visited ITO crossings. "The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and it will continue till December 3," Rai told reporters at the ITO crossing.

Earlier, the campaign started on October 18 and was supposed to end on November 18. However, amid the hike in pollution levels, the government has now launched the second phase of the campaign.

Image: PTI