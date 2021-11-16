Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'very Poor' Category Today; AQI Stands At 396

The air quality in Delhi dropped again on Tuesday, a day after it had improved slightly. For the third day in a row, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 396, remaining in the 'Very Poor' category. The average AQI in Delhi at 10 a.m., according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, was 396. Pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in Noida and Gurugram deteriorated.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality in Noida was in the top end of the 'Very Poor' category at 362, while the air quality in Gurugram had deteriorated from Monday, November 15 and had now reached the 'Very Poor' category at 322 (SAFAR). The AQI in Delhi, which was recorded at 331, is "unlikely to improve" on Tuesday, according to SAFAR's warning, since winds at the transport level are increasing, resulting in greater incursion of farm fire-related pollution into Delhi. The AQI in the nation's capital was 318 on Monday (overall).

Delhi's Air Quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

“Calm local winds also reduce the dispersion of pollutants. So the air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of very poor category today,” the bulletin read.

Monday's effective agricultural fire count was 3125, accounting for 10% of Delhi's PM2.5 emissions. The agency predicts that air quality will improve on Wednesday, November 17 as winds at the transport level will be blowing from the east and slowing down. Winds from the east are likely to blow on November 18 as well, preventing the entry of fire-related pollutants into Delhi. Surface winds have slowed even more on the 17th and 18th, limiting dispersion, according to SAFAR. The AQI (overall) in the national capital is likely to be in the extremely poor category for the next three days, according to SAFAR's forecast. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe.'

CAQM in National Capital Region & adjoining areas to begin from 10 am onward via video conferencing

The National Capital Region and surrounding areas' Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will conduct an "emergency meeting" to discuss the deteriorating air quality. Chief Secretaries, other state officials, and environmental organisations like as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee are all attending the virtual gathering (DPCC). The meeting was called on an emergency basis after the Supreme Court intervened and expressed worry over the levels of pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states, which range from very poor to severe. CAQM also convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, November 14, in which it instructed Delhi and other NCR states to prepare to implement 'emergency' steps outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Supreme Court slams Centre and Arvind Kejriwal administration over Air pollution

The Supreme Court slammed the Centre and the Delhi administration for the high AQI levels. "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?" the apex court asked Centre. "There was ban on firecrackers, what happened with that?" the top court asked. It was also noted that it is now common to criticise farmers, whether it is the Delhi government or someone else. It stated that the uproar over farmers' stubble burning is unfounded, as it contributed to less than 10% of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

