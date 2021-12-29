Delhi's Air Quality Improves To 'poor'; Max Temp 21.2 Deg Celsius

Delhi's air quality improved to the "poor" category on Wednesday while the city's maximum temperature settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi read 267 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The AQIs of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (262), Ghaziabad (257), Gurugram (258), Greater Noida (268) and Noida (276) -- were also recorded in the "poor" category.

On Tuesday, the air quality was in the "very poor" category as the 24-hour AQI of Delhi read 305 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

"Relatively high wind speeds are likely for the next three days (December 30, 31st and January 1) enhancing ventilation effecting AQI to be in lower end of poor or moderate category," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

The SAFAR predicted gradual increase in maximum air temperature is likely for the next five days that enhances vertical mixing diluting near surface pollutants.

The AQI is expected to be within lower end of 'poor' or 'moderate' category, it said.

The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Wednesday morning and recorded minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the weather office predicting a cloudy day for Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"There will be shallow to moderate fog on Thursday," IMD officials said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent in Delhi, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

