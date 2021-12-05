Delhi's Air Quality Recorded In 'very Poor' Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 305. Faridabad registered an AQI of 311, Ghaziabad 294, Gurgaon 277 and Noida 266.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency SAFAR, for the next two days, the wind speed is likely to be favourable for the dispersion of pollutants, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 5:30 pm was 95 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Monday and shallow fog in the morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

