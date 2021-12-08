Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In 'poor' Category At 235 After Slight Improvement

On Wednesday morning, Delhi's air quality improved slightly, but it remained in the 'poor' category. At 7.40 a.m., the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 235 and the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air were rated as 'poor' and 'moderate,' respectively, by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

For several days in a row, the air quality in the nation's capital stayed in the 'very poor' category. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'.

Residents of the city worried about the bad quality of the air even after it improved slightly. "The government should take stricter measures to check pollution. Awareness campaigns like 'Red light on, Gaadi (car) off' does not help in tackling the situation at a larger level," said a local resident from Khan Market. Vinay Kumar Verma echoed the same opinion and said, "The situation of pollution is still bad and the government must take stricter measures. I am sure the pollution must have improved slightly but we must not rest at this".

Meanwhile, at 7.40 a.m., the AQI in Gurugram and Noida was 235 and 286 respectively, both in the 'poor' category. Despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered the immediate shutdown of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas due to inadequate air quality standards in Delhi-NCR.

After the Delhi government was chastised by the Supreme Court for opening schools amid growing air pollution levels in the city, the court ordered that schools stay shuttered till further directions are issued. Schools in four Haryana districts bordering Delhi have been closed until further notice. The Delhi Metro plans to put more anti-smog guns at its project sites, officials said on Sunday, as the national capital battles excessive pollution levels.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already put 14 anti-smog guns into action as part of the many steps taken to control pollution at its building sites. The anti-smog cannons spray fine mist at regular intervals to reduce dust pollution caused by construction work. Anti-smog guns (ASGs) were previously placed over a period of time. Construction works in the national capital have been temporarily halted, as per authorities' orders, due to the rising levels of pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)