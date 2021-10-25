Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'moderate' After Rains, IMD Predicts Deterioration

Rain in Delhi a day earlier lowered the temperature in the national capital on Monday, and air quality improved slightly to the "moderate" level. According to the India Meteorological Department, today is expected to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Monday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 135 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). "Due to scattered rainfall AQI will improve slightly over the next 24 hours and then again degrade to moderate," SAFAR mentioned. In the national capital, PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 68 and 152, respectively. Tomorrow's AQI in Delhi is expected to be 122, according to SAFAR.

However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast body SAFAR stated on Sunday, "Delhi's AQI is in the moderate category. In the presence of local dry weather and south-westerly wind, local dust emission will enhance PM10. Additional dust input from desert areas via transport is very likely."

Delhi air quality stands 'moderate'

Last week, the air quality in the nation's capital was classified as "poor," owing to an uptick in stubble burning. Local dust emission will increase in the presence of dry weather and south-westerly wind. According to SAFAR, which is part of the Centre's Ministry of Earth Science, more dust intake from desert areas via transportation is highly likely in the national capital.

The AQI may deteriorate if the wind direction changes from south-westerly to north-westerly. An AQI of 0-50 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 extremely poor, and 401-500 severe. Meanwhile, the Delhi government launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 18 to combat air pollution, with the first phase lasting till November 18.

Delhi rains bring down the temperature

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rains and hailstorms pelted parts of the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, lowering temperatures in these places. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and heavy intensity rain will occur over and close to several regions of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Pilkhua, Barut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Dadri, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

(with inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image: PTI/ Representative Image