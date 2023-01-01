Delhi's Air Quality To Remain In 'poor' Category For The Next Three Days, Says IMD

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the “poor category” for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“In Delhi, the air quality reached the ‘severe’ category in the last few days. After December 30, there’s an improvement in the index number. Right now, the air quality is in the ‘poor’ category. We hope there won’t be much deterioration after that,” IMD scientist Dr Vijay Kumar Soni said.

He further said that the reason for the deterioration of air quality is meteorological conditions which are generally not favorable during the winter.

“The wind speed is low and light winds blow during winter. Also as the temperature is low, mixing height is also low during the season. Combined with all the factors, the ventilation index comes down and that deteriorates the air quality,” he said.

2022's air quality far better than 2021

Soni came to the conclusion that despite these unfavorable circumstances, the air quality on New Year's Eve this year was far better than in past years.

Speaking about the ban on construction work in Delhi, Soni stated “Ban of construction work in Delhi has helped in controlling the pollution, especially on December 31. But when you see the last few years, specifically on December 31 and January 1, the air quality deteriorates to the higher end of poor quality or is in a severe category. This year it has improved because the measures were taken beforehand.”

The Centre's air quality body had ordered the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Friday due to an increase in air pollution, including a ban on unnecessary building and demolition activities.

When the Air Quality Index is between 0 and 100, it is considered as good; when it is between 100 and 200, it is considered moderate; when it is between 200 and 300, it is said to be poor; when it is between 300 and 400, it is categorized as very poor; and when it is between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe.

