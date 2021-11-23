Delhi's Air Quality 'very Poor' For 10th Consecutive Day; AQI Stands At 315

Delhi's air quality index (AQI), for the tenth consecutive day, on Tuesday, remained under the 'very poor' category. However, strong winds are likely to improve the situation marginally, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). Delhi's AQI currently stands at 315 as against 352 on Monday and SAFAR has predicted that strong winds can improve the air quality marginally.

As per SAFAR, the particular matter (PM) 10 levels were recorded at 249 under the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the 'very poor' category. SAFAR further stated that Delhi's Air Quality is likely to improve to the 'poor' or lower end of 'very poor' category in the next two days.

"The AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' category, a significant improvement from yesterday due to low fire count and strong winds at transport level blowing from the northwest direction dispersing pollutants. These winds are likely to continue tomorrow also leading to further improvement of air quality to 'poor' category (if no increase in fire count). Local surface winds are also relatively high today and tomorrow that increases dispersion. So air quality is likely to improve to 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next two days," SAFAR stated.

AQI of cities neighbouring Delhi also in 'very poor' category

Notably, starting from November 24, the local, as well as transport-level winds, are likely to slow down resulting in slight deterioration of air quality but expected to be within the 'lower end of the very poor' category. The air pollution level in National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also showed a slight improvement. As per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the neighbouring cities of Delhi, including Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, and also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category. The AQI of Noida and Gurugram was recorded at 349 and 321 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', between 50 and 100 is termed 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In a bid to check air pollution in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government on November 21 extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi transporting non-essential products until November 26 and employees have been advised to continue working from home to slash the number of vehicles on the road.