Delhi's Air Quality 'very Poor', Likely To Improve From Sunday

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 374, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Authorities said the AQI is likely to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 377 on Saturday morning. It was slightly better on Friday at 370, according to the CPCB.

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (346), Gurgaon (348), Noida (357), Greater Noida (320) and Faridabad (347) was also recorded in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

To control air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and a closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

