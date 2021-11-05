Delhi's AQI Dips To 'severe' Post Diwali; Visibility Dropped To 200 Metres: IMD Official

As a thick layer of toxic smog blanketed the city on Friday following widespread cracker bursting on Diwali night, residents in several parts of Delhi-NCR awoke with an itchy throat and watery eyes. Authorities warn that gases from field fires will certainly worsen the situation on Friday.

The 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR increased from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Diwali day) to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 a.m. on Friday, nearly seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Around 5 am on Friday, PM10 levels surpassed 500 micrograms per cubic metre, peaking at 511 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 a.m. If PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, for 48 hours or more, the air quality is classified as "emergency," according to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi had risen to 451 (severe), as low temperatures and fog in the morning allowed pollutants to accumulate.

Delhi's Air Quality Index

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), noted, "Fog conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning lowering visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 200 to 500 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres."

Thirty-three of Delhi's 39 air quality monitoring sites registered AQIs in the severe category. On Thursday night, the capital's air quality deteriorated to severe levels as residents celebrated Diwali by lighting firecrackers in defiance of the government's ban, despite a spike in smoke from field fires. On Friday morning, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (454), Greater Noida (410), Ghaziabad (438), Gurgaon (473) and Noida (456) was extremely poor.

An AQI of zero to fifty is regarded as good, 51 to one hundred satisfactory, 101 to two hundred moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe. As the heavy layer of smog partially blacked out the sun in the morning, residents from various sections of the city and its suburbs complained of headaches, itchy throats, and watery eyes. Concerned locals and environmental groups flocked to social media to publish photos and videos of fireworks, calling the cracker ban a "joke."

Despite the blanket ban in the national capital until January 1, 2022, residents from a wide range of regions in the city reported widespread cracker bursting on Thursday night. In the NCR cities of Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, cracker bursting lasted till late at night. According to experts, the air quality deteriorated due to unfavourable meteorological circumstances, such as calm winds, cold temperatures, low mixing height, and a toxic cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and other local sources.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/Shutterstock