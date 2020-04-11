Delhi's Containment Zones Tally Reaches 30 After Six New Areas Sealed

The Delhi Government on Friday sealed six new areas taking the total number of containment zones to 30 in the national capital. The new areas include -- Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, Street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. All these areas have been earmarked as containment and sealed.

READ | Delhi And Maharashtra CMs Back Lockdown Extention Till April 30: Sources

READ | Death Toll Due To Coronavirus Rises To 239; Cases Climb To 7,447

The decision comes after 183 new cases of the virus surfaced in the national capital taking the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to 903. Of the total cases, 584 are related to a religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March, according to the Delhi health department. Of the 183 fresh cases reported on Friday, 154 were related to the religious congregation, the department said in a statement.

The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and a disinfection drive in Nizamuddin in the last few days, using drones and other measures. According to the health department, of the 903 cases recorded so far, 862 are admitted at various hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS, Jhajjar.

READ | 'Delhi's Dilshad Garden Area Virus Free Due To Operation SHIELD': Health Minister

READ | Delhi Officials Conduct Thermal Screening Via Drones To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

COVID-19 in India

The nation has been witnessing an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the hour as over 1,000 cases and 40 deaths have been reported in 24 hours, the largest spike in a single day since the outbreak in the country. States such as Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 7,447, of which 239 have succumbed to the infection while 642 have recovered and discharged with 6,565 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.