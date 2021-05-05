Delhi's COVID Projection Offers Glimmer Of Hope; Govt's Trajectory Panel Head Adds Caveat

As India is batting hard against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor M Vidyasagar, who is the head of the expert panel of scientists appointed by the government to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday and has shared second wave projections based on the new infections on 7 days average basis state by state.

Delhi's COVID-19 wave projection - 'patients going to Gurgaon/Noida'?

The projection shared by the Centre's Trajectory Panel gives affords hope to the people of Delhi. While the model-computed data predicts that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after first seeing a massive surge till May 12, it is to be noted that the actual data shows flattening in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi as compared to the computed projections. Professor M Vidyasagar observed that the cases around Delhi suburban areas like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon are increasing and that might be the reason Delhi is observing a lower number of new COVID-19 cases.

Professor M Vidyasagar also laid out the possibility that the people of Delhi are heading to its suburban areas might be the reason why the actual numbers of new COVID-19 cases are coming low and its surrounding areas are coming high.

The graph shared shows that India will see the peak in terms of new cases of COVID-19 around May 12. It is to be noted that India registered more than 4 lakh cases on 30th April and almost 4 lakh cases on May 1. The graph also depicts that the second wave started wreaking havoc in India after 22nd March.

Delhi's COVID Situation:

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi has been one of the worst affected places by the second wave of COVID-19 cases. Delhi reported 20,960 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday (May 5) and 311 related fatalities which pushed the total number of cases in the city to 1,253,902 and the death toll to 18,063. As the projection depicts COVID positive cases will start lowering. It is to be noted that on May 1, Delhi recorded more than 25 thousand new positive cases, while on 30th April it recorded 27,047 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday (May 3), Delhi recorded 19,953 new Covid-19 and 338 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 26.73 per cent, while on May 4, Delhi recorded 19,953 cases.

India's current COVID-19 situation

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have spiked to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 percent, the data stated.

