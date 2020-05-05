Delhi's District Admin Organizes Plays, Dance Performances For Stranded Migrants

The nationwide lockdown which was implemented to combat COVID-19 affected several quarters but the worst hit was suffered by migrant workers, who due to the pandemic scare lost their jobs and were rendered homeless. Majorly daily wage workers, who had migrated to metropolitan cities for work were left in a lurch.

Many including the government came forward to help them and survive these difficult times. One such effort was made by the district administration of the New Delhi. The officials here are not only providing people migrants with food and basic amenities but are also entertaining them.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Evacuation Plan For Indians Declared;3900 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Keeping spirits up

On Tuesday, they organized a program comprising of various performances for migrants living in a shelter home in the vicinity of RK Puram in the national capital. Talking about the program, Dr. Nitin Shakaya, nodal officer COVID-19 New Delhi District, told Republic TV that the intention behind their initiative was to boost the morale of these migrant workers and help them face these difficult times.

"The lockdown has had a severe impact on the mental health of the people across the nation. Cases of crime and domestic violence are on the rise. These migrants whom we are catering to were heavily frustrated. So, to give them some home and help them through these difficult times we organize such activities to keep up the spirit of these migrant workers till the time they are here with us," Shakaya said.

READ | Amid COVID Scare; Health Minister Reviews Preparedness For Vector-borne Diseases In Delhi

The lively program comprised of multiple performances. It started with a song composed by local authorities, followed by a dance performance. In the end, a play was enacted for the migrants. The daily wage workers cheered and enjoyed the program while maintaining social distancing.

Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 migrant workers are lodged at night shelters managed by DUSIB. The lockdown was imposed across the nation in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in late March.

READ | Bar Council Of Delhi & HC Bar Association Seek Approval For Advocates To Travel To Offices

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi is inching towards 5,000-mark in terms of COVID-19 positive cases. The deadly disease has claimed 64 lives so far. With 97 hotspots, all districts of the national capital are under the red zone. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started announcing relaxations while advising strict adherence of rules set by the government to combat COVID 19.

READ | Delhi: Headgear Invented To Scan People's Temperatures From 10m Distance In Crowded Areas