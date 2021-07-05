Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market Shut Until Further Orders For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order to shut the Central Market in the Lajpat Nagar area until further notice for flouting COVID-19 norms. An order issued on Sunday asked the Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The association was directed to ensure that all unlock SOPs in the market are enforced within a day and shopkeepers strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in Lajpat Nagar Market.

What led to the shutdown of Lajpat Nagar Market

“Stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5 or till further orders”, said the East district magistrate Sonica Singh. “As per the Preet Vihar SDM’s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday", added the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Delhi government has shut down the Punjabi Basti and Janata market in the Nangloi area of the national capital till July 6, Tuesday. “Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,” the order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shalesh Kumar stated. Any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against the responsible if necessary.

COVID relaxations in Delhi

Under the phased unlock process, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had allowed several activities including markets, malls and market complexes to reopen while maintaining protocol and strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour. Earlier this week, in the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), marriages have also been permitted at banquet halls and other halls with a maximum of 50 persons. As per the guideline, owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels and gymnasiums/yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises. Cinema, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes will continue to remain closed in the national capital. However, The relaxations will be prohibited for the shopkeepers and vendors in Lajpat Nagar Market for deceiving the Covid-19 norms.