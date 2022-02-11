Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 22.5 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The national capital witnessed clear skies on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 184 at 4 pm which falls in the 'moderate' category.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad (187), Gurugram (147), Ghaziabad (140), Greater Noida (130) and Noida (143) were also recorded in the same category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity oscillated between 78 per cent and 41 per cent, and the day's minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The weather office said the maximum and the minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle at 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Thursday, the minimum and the maximum temperatures were recorded at 9.1 and 22.6 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI NIT IJT

