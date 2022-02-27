Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 25.2 Degrees Celsius

Delhi on Sunday recorded a high of 25.2 degrees Celsius while overnight rains in parts of the city brought down the minimum temperature to 12.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 46 per cent, it said. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

