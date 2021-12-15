Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 7.8 Deg C, Likely To Drop From Friday

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and a maximum of 22.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies and a drizzle towards Thursday evening in Delhi and nearby areas under the influence of a western disturbance.

From Friday, the mercury is likely to drop with the commencement of cold and dry northwesterly winds from the snow-clad Himalayas.

The minimum temperature may drop to 5 degrees Celsius by the weekend, a Met official said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 363, down from 367 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)