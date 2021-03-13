Delhi's Pad-man Installs Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Slum Areas To Help Needy

Inspired by the Akshay Kumar movie Pad-man, Abhishek Jain a social worker of South Delhi has decided to reach out to every helpless woman of slum areas. He has installed as many as eight sanitary napkin vending machines. Abhishel Jain aims to install this machine in every village and slum area. On Saturday, he installed one such vending machine in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said that he decided to install a sanitary napkin machine rather than distributing pads so that they could access it free of cost whenever they required it.

"This is my own venture. I used to go to slum areas to help out people. I saw the condition of women and decided to do something for them. I installed this machine at many places. This is completely free. There is no need to insert coin, you just have to move a regulator which is attached to the machine. When a woman will move this the sanitary napkin pad, kept inside the machine will come out," said Mr Jain. READ | Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls, dedicates month to girl child

He said that before installing a vending machine, he speaks to the women and their family to let them know about his work. In South Delhi to he first spoke to the women, who actually wanted such a sanitary napkin vending machine. Generally, they install a sanitary napkin machine at women's toilet so that it could be easy for women to get them. Jain's wife is also supporting him in his noble venture. He said that he is happy with the kind of support he is getting.