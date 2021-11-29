Delhi's Peak Power Demand Likely To Rise This Winter; BSES Assures Adequate Supply

The peak power demand for the national capital is estimated to go up to 5,400 MW this winter, stated a BSES spokesperson. The peak power demand which stood at 5,021 MW and 5,343 MW in 2019 and 2021 respectively is thus likely to see a spike this year. Apart from that, the peak power demand in the BRPL and BYPL areas is also expected to reach 2,315 MW and 1,140 MW respectively this winter, while it stood at 2,091 MW and 1,107 MW in 2020.

Speaking on the same, BSES officials have further assured that the discoms are fully prepared for ensuring adequate power availability for its 46 lakh consumers in the winter months. The BSES discoms which have a robust distribution network ensure a reliable supply for all the seasons throughout the years with proper power arrangements by predicting the accurate demand of the consumers.

Several factors constitute the backbone of BSES power supply arrangements

According to BSES officials, the backbone of its power supply arrangements during the months of the winter season includes long-term agreements from power plants including the Hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations. Apart from that, it also receives 440+ MW of solar power from SECI, 250 MW of wind power, and 25 MW from Waste-to-Energy. Similarly, it is also aided by 118 MW+ of roof-top solar power installed on rooftops in South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

Along with that, BSES discoms also use avenues like banking, reserve shutdown, power exchange, and ensuring sufficient spinning reserves to dispose of surplus power as well as ensure reliable power supply.

Apart from that, its advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques help discoms to accurately forecast the power demand of consumers. According to officials, aspects including several weather parameters like temperature, rainfall, cloud coverage, wind speed and direction, and humidity play an important role in forecasting demand.

Meanwhile, BRPL also proposes to bank up to 452 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh while BYPL is expected to bank up to 200 MW with states like Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, said a BSES official.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)