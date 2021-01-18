Delhi's Tax Dept Collects Over Rs 11 Cr Penalty From Violators Indulging In GST Evasion

Upping the ante against GST evaders in the national capital, the Anti-Evasion branch of the Department of Trade and Taxes has collected a total tax and penalty of Rs 11,34,21,093 during the year 2020-21, an official release by the department on Monday read. The Anti-Evasion cell has also detained 1561 vehicles for violation of E-way bill rules. Compared to tax collection from violators of E-way bill norms in 2019, the number has shot up by 1160%.

Till December 31, 2020, nearly Rs 4 crores have been collected from violators of e-way bill norms. The department had collected tax and penalty amounting to Rs 10,45,04,977 from tax evaders in 2019.

On Friday, the Delhi Government informed that the Department of Trade and Taxes had engaged in a crackdown of tax evaders in the national capital, discovering a Rs 5.41 crore GST default from various firms. As per an official statement, the Department's Anti Evasion Cell- I had conducted 46 surveys on premises of companies dealing with - Gutka, pan masala, scraps and metals, hardware, etc where it found a large number of GST defaulters and a number of tax evasion cases.

While Gutka companies were found to be the maximum number of defaulters, the body revealed that a whopping tax of Rs 22 lakh had been recovered from the premises of a manufacturer of Industrial Essence Company during the lengthy raids yesterday.

Last week, the Central GST authorities had detected a tax evasion of over Rs 830 crore by an illegal pan-masala manufacturing unit in Delhi where it had nabbed raw materials such as chuna, sada kattha, tobacco leaves etc, valued at Rs. 4.14 cr approximately.

Image Credits: PTI