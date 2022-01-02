Delhi's Transport Dept Grants 1 Yr Extension To RTVs

In view of the COVID-19 and lockdown effects, the transport department has granted one year extension to rapid transit vehicles (RTVs) that serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the city.

This extension will be valid from January 1 to December 31,2022, a circular from the transport department issued recently, stated. Owners and unions of mini RTV stage carriage buses had in the last few months made numerous appeals to the department to increase the validity of permits from 10 years to 15 years.

They said these vehicles did not move during the lockdown. "The request of the mini RTV stage carriage bus owners has been considered by the department and after taking all factors into consideration, mainly lockdown imposed due to COV1D-19 pandemic being a calamity, the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner, Transport, is pleased to grant approval for one time extension of permit for mini RTV stage carriage buses for one year only," the document stated. This extension will be subject to the condition that the total validity of the permit will not stretch beyond 11 years and the vehicle must have valid certificate of fitness (COF) to ply on the road and must fulfill all the conditions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it said.

The circular specifically mentioned that the extension of permit is "without prejudice to any claim what so ever for future purposes or any claim towards the permit which has already completed 11 years".

"The said exemption has been granted purely keeping in view the natural calamity faced due to COVID-19 as an administrative policy decision," it stated. There are around 1,000 RTV mini buses that provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between Metro stations and residential colonies in Delhi.

