Delhi's 'very Poor' Air Quality Deteriorates Further; AQI Slips To 368

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital dipped to 368 on Friday morning. This put it in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 10 level was 376 at 7:50 a.m., also in the 'very poor' category.

The PM 2.5 level was recorded at 224. Gurugram and Noida scored AQIs of 350 and 463 in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, respectively. Local surface breezes are likely to strengthen on November 29, improving air quality, but it will continue to stay in the 'Very Poor' category, according to SAFAR.

"The AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' category. Local surface winds are relatively low for the next three days that reduces the dispersion of pollutants leading to the deterioration of air quality but within the 'upper end of very poor' category for the next three days," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

"Local emissions and weather (Mixing layer height and wind speed) are likely to be the dominant factors controlling air quality. Effective fire count is 219 and its per cent share in Delhi's PM2.5 is 6%,” it added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today was 11 degree Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe.'

In an interim order issued Wednesday night, a special Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana directed the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjacent Areas to commission a scientific study of air quality based on available data from previous years bearing upon recorded levels of air pollution.

In light of improved ground conditions in Delhi air pollution levels, the bench reversed an earlier decision to allow construction activities from November 22 and asked the pollution commission and the NCR states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan to continue with their measures to reduce pollution.

Physical education classes will resume on Monday at schools, universities, and other educational institutions. The prohibition on trucks entering the country, with the exception of those providing necessary services, will last until December 3.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)