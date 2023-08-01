Dengue Cases Spike In Delhi, The Deadly Variant DENV-2 Spreading Fast

In the last seven months, hospitals in the National Capital have recorded over 243 cases of the mosquito-borne disease dengue, as per the reports issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. While the National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded around 800 cases of dengue, 20 samples from Delhi were sent for genome sequencing.



As per the data released by the government of Delhi, in comparison to this year's 243 cases of dengue being reported from January to July, 169 cases were reported in 2022 and 52 cases were reported in 2021. The year 2020 reported the lowest number of dengue cases, 31, in the corresponding months.

Speaking about the Delhi government's efforts to check the spread of dengue in the national capital, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi told Republic, "We generated an alert this Monday noticing the rise in dengue cases which has worsened following the flood situation in Delhi. Till July, 243 cases have been reported from different zones, 129 cases have emerged from the MCD zone, 17 from NDMC, and 12 cases from the Railway zone. We have formed committees to look into the measures and have started spraying anti-larva spray in affected areas. We are monitoring the situation and also using drones to mark the worst-affected areas for better surveillance. We have made a detailed action plan after meeting with the Health Department and all teams have started the groundwork to overcome the effects of this mosquito-borne disease. Nineteen out of 20 samples which were sent for genome sequencing have been confirmed as Type 2 strain, therefore extra precaution is needed."



Delhi witnesses a four-times surge in dengue cases between July and August this year as compared to last year. This month last year, 72 cases were reported but the Health Department data shows that dengue cases in August this year have crossed the 200 mark. Emergency wards of LNJP, GB Pant, RML, AIIMS, and Safdarjung hospitals are full of cases of dengue with symptoms of rashes, fever, vomiting, and Bodyache.



MCD Mayor is conducting back-to-back meetings with officials of the Municipal Corporation and Anti-Malaria Organisation as well. While MCD is blaming stagnant flood water for the spike in dengue cases, citizens complain that the cleaning of the sewers has not yet been started by the government.



Ritu Saxena, CCMP of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital told Republic, "Our Emergency and OPD is full of patients suffering from dengue. Every day 300-400 patients with systems of dengue arrive at the hospital. On average, six-seven dengue cases are being reported. Today, 30 patients with symptoms of dengue have been admitted but the confirmation will come on Thursday. The patients with severe health conditions are being admitted while others are being monitored in the Emergency for a day or two. We are working in three shifts. This year, cases are huge in number. We have also notified the Health Ministry officials. Public awareness is the need of the hour. They must change stored water every day, ensure, must ensure cleanliness, must not expose to heat, and they should stay away from mosquito-prone areas. People need to increase their fluid intake and eat solids less."