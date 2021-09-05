Dengue Outbreak: Death Toll In UP's Firozabad Rises To 51, Officials Review Situation

Worries caused by a dengue fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district continued on Sunday, 5 September 2021, as the death toll rose to 51. More people were reported to be infected with viral fever in the region. Medical workers in the region are now on alert as the death toll continues to rise.

"With another person's death, the total death tally has been reached to 51," said district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi told ANI on Sunday. The CMO urged the people to maintain cleanliness around them. The health official further asked the people to not let any water be collected in the areas surrounding them.

"Do not let the water be collected around you. Change the water from the cooler. Maintain cleanliness. If you are having a fever, go get yourself checked up," the CMO said. Currently there at least 475 patients are admitted to the Autonomous State Medical College. "There are 475 patients admitted in the hospital at present, in which 62 patients are admitted in the new building, while the rest are in the old building," the acting Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Alok Kumar said.

Door-to-door inspections held in Firozabad

Earlier, the Health Ministry appointed a five-member to check on and assist with the situation. The team on Friday, 3 September 2021, conducted a door-to-door inspection and spread awareness regarding the do's and don’ts to curb the further spread of dengue. Following the inspection, the team held a meeting with the district and state health officials to discuss the situation.

The team appointed by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Thursday conducted a series of tests to find a large number of dengue mosquito larvae in the area. Awadhesh Yadav, Joint Director of Health Department, who is leading this team had informed that the district remains under threat of more dengue cases. The team appointed to assess the situation had arrived in Firozabad from Lucknow on August 30.

Earlier on Monday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted due to dengue infections. The CM had instructed concerned officials to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to study and take appropriate steps to curb any further spread of the disease. The CM had earlier ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district following several children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

