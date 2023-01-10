Dense Fog Cripples Northern India Region; More Than 40 Flights And 39 Trains Delayed

Bad weather has crippled Northern India as multiple scheduled flights and trains have been delayed due to the dense fog and poor visibility. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

Dense fog engulfs Northern India, trains & flights affected

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST on 10.01.2023".

Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023. pic.twitter.com/2jE2xB8lKj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2023

According to the IMD, the visibility (in metres) on January 10 at 5:30 am was recorded-- Bhatinda and Agra - 0 each, 25m each for Jammu division, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Ambala, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur, and 50, for Hissar, Delhi-Palam, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea and Kailashahar.

According to the sources, around 40 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport as the mercury levels recorded a drop resulting in bad weather. There was no flight diversion reported till 7 AM. However, some flights en route Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu have been delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital.

Around 36 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to immense fog. Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Puri to New Delhi Purushottam Express, Bathinda to Gorakhpur Express, Indore to New Delhi Express, and Azamgarh to Delhi Kaifiyaat Express are some of the trains which are delayed by more than one hour. One of the passengers told ANI, "I am going to Gorakhpur. My train is running late by 4-4.5 hours due to fog".

36 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/qHyZuXkQZW — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Delhi's AQI plunges into 'Severe' category

The national capital continued to reel under worsening air pollution as the Air Quality Index plunged into 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 418. Taking stock of the deteriorating air condition, the Delhi government imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till January 12.

The visibility in Palam was recorded at 0 meters at 4.30 AM whereas now it records at 50 meters, whereas, the visibility at Safdarjung is now 200 Meters, informed the Metrological department

Notably, the Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was also recorded to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category on Sunday.