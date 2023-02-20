Deogarh-bound IndiGo Flight From Delhi Diverted To Lucknow After Specific Bomb Threat

Indian airline IndiGo informed that IndiGo flight 6E 6191 flying from Delhi to Odisha's Deogarh was diverted to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday, February 20.

The airline said that all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for take-off. It further said that IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe.

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/85gis2UUpV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

According to officials at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, "The flight landed safely at 12:20 PM and was taken to the isolation bay. Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey."

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)