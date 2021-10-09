DERC Relaxation To Power Discoms

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC) on Saturday gave relaxation to distribution companies in power purchase in view of increased price and requested the Centre to urgently intervene and facilitate adequate supply of fuel to the generation plants to avoid any outages in the capital.

Various steps were taken by the DERC to ensure 24/7 supply to consumers of Delhi due to ongoing power supply crisis, said a statement from the Commission.

"The DERC took stock of the situation arising out of current coal and gas shortage which has led to non-availability of 24X7 power in Delhi and electricity prices soaring to extraordinary high levels at power exchanges," said the statement.

It allowed various relaxations with immediate effect to discoms NDMC, BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL in order to ensure 24X7 supply of power to the consumers of Delhi, statement said.

"The discoms till the crisis is fully averted will not be imposed any fines on violations of grid norms. Also, they will not go through any scrutiny on power purchased above the rate of Rs 5 per unit," said a source.

The Delhi government has allowed the discoms to purchase power through exchanges at a high rate of Rs 20 per unit in view of the crisis. Normally, the DERC scrutinises all purchases by discoms beyond Rs 5 per unit.

The power regulator of Delhi has also directed gas turbine power stations (GTPS) to declare its availability on any alternative fuel, ensuring additional 270 MW of power in order to bridge the gap between the current demand-supply, the DERC stated.

