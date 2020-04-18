Amid Lockdown Development Programmes Organised For Residents In Delh's Shelter Homes

Staying indoors for a long time can be mentally and physically challenging. Hence, to keep up the positive spirits and mental wellbeing amid the Coronavirus lockdown extension, the staff at the Karol Bagh Police Station in New Delhi organised various development programmes for the stranded residents in the shelter homes.

The development programme was held on Saturday at the shelter home situated in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Ashoka Pahari, near Hanuman Murti of Karol Bagh area. The volunteers divided all the inmates into several groups on the basis of their age to perform various tasks. The children residing at the shelter home participated in the stretching exercises in the open area. While the elderly residents were engrossed in performing squats and other exercises to keep themselves fit. During the exercise session, all the inmates and the volunteers maintained social distancing guidelines.

This unique initiative was taken by volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides to help the inmates to stay active during the lockdown period. The volunteers are also holding integration camps, stress relief programmes and recreational activities for those stranded.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

(With inputs from ANI)