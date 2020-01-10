Vizag: Developmental Projects Commence, Search On For Government Offices

Visakhapatnam authorities in Andhra Pradesh have already begun looking for sites and structures for administering many state offices in case the government makes the final decision to make it the executive capital.

Soon after the GN Rao Committee, as well as the Boston Consultative Group (BCG), suggested that the development of Andhra Pradesh should not be concentrated at one place, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) have rushed into action.

Developmental plans in Vizag underway

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently directed officials to decide suitable buildings for administration and camp office in Visakhapatnam. The high-power committee appointed by the state government will also get its report based on the suggestions and discussions with the Amaravati farmers. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that CM Reddy recently met with officials on Tram trains and directed them to create a detail project report ready for Vizag.

"The Chief Minister plans to introduce trams from Rama Krishna beach to Bheemunipatnam beach road. He has intentions to develop a port city in Visakhapatnam. GN Rao committee and Boston Committee both recommended three capitals for Andhra Pradesh," Rao said.

"If the executive capital is set up in Vizag, there won't be a need for land acquisition. There are several government lands available in Visakhapatnam. People from North Andhra and Vizag are eagerly waiting for the shifting of executive capital to Visakhapatnam," he said.

The Chief Minister had initiated projects in Visakhapatnam costing up to Rs 1,200 crore in the last week of December. As per reports, the Andhra government has also selected a building for state administration at Vizag's IT SEZ, where the Republic Day function is also likely to be held on January 26.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed that Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals in the near future for ease of administration. "The state government is considering setting up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh," he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)