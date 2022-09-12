Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe Into Bhendi Bazaar Project; 'Strict Action Against D-gang'

After Republic Media Network exposed the involvement of Dawood Ibrahim's gang in the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the matter. While addressing the media, Fadnavis assured that stern action will be taken against those involved in D-gang. Notably, the former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had given permission to this project in 2019. Earlier while speaking in Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis also revealed that the original plan of the project was changed, the width of the roads was reduced and more area was given to the developers.

"The probe has been ordered and stringent action will be taken against the activities of Dawood and his gang," said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Dawood Ibrahim Gang Active In Mumbai Real Estate?

As per sources, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) which is executing the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. Republic TV accessed a complaint letter given to the BMC Commissioner by advocate Ajay Agrawal requesting the civic body to stop work till this project comply all laws, rules, regulations, and all directions of the courts. He called for the changed plan and the association of Dawood and his associates to be examined by all authorities. He alleged that the construction work started in 2021.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced in which Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit who was arrested by the NIA earlier was seen threatening the developers. The BMC has constituted a committee to probe the project which will submit its report to the Home Ministry.

Alleging that there are irregularities in this project, the complainant Ajay Agrawal told Republic TV, "Entire plans which were approved earlier by the BMC have been entirely changed. They have closed the broad roads which were thoroughfare for the Bhendi Bazaar area. There is a mutton street also where a lot of people used to pass through. In the case of any emergency or fire, the fire tenders cannot move inside because they are constructing 70-100 storey buildings. Overall, 14 buildings are to be constructed in that area. They are daring to do this because of the connection of the underworld."

"The SBUT project is a Benami project of Dawood. This input is there with the agencies also. And Salim Fruit who is the brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel is getting the entire area vacated through his force. And he is seen on the video which shows that they have done dadagiri to get it vacated. Thousands of crores have been pumped into this project. They have not taken bookings from anyone. NIA should also conduct raids on the office of SBUT. And it will come to fore about where the funds are coming from," he added.

Image: PTI, Facebook/Devendra Fadnavis