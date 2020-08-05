Ancient Kishkindha Remembers Ramayan Link As Hampi Gets Ready For Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

The relationship between Lord Rama and Kishkindha is such that a part of Ramayana was named after the city, and traces of Ramayana exist there even to this day. This is one of the reasons, devotees of Rama are carrying the stones of mountain Hrishyamukha (Risyamuka), the soil of the Anjanadri mountain and the holy water of Tungabhadra river to Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Hampi's importance in Ramayana

Devotees are considering it auspicious to carry water, soil and stone during Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, which will be used for the foundation of the temple.

According to Historian Murali Krishna, Hampi in Karnataka plays a part in Ramayana and the place was mentioned several times in the epic. "Hampi is described in Ramayana. In the part of Kishkindha in Ramayana Vivid Mountain, Matang Mountain, Hemakoota, Gandhmadha Mountain, Hrishyamukha Mountain and Hanuman's birthplace Anjanadri Mountain are mentioned. A lot of things were said in Ramayana about these mountains. When Sugriva and Hanuman were in exile, they took shelter inside Hrishyamukha cave. The king of Vijaynagar Kingdom of Hampi had built 4 temples of Rama, only because Rama had visited this place."

Mountain Hrishyamukha has been described prominently in Ramayana. Mountain Hrishyamukha (Risyamuka) is where Sugriva and Hanuman spent their exile due to fear of King Vali. This is the place where Lord Rama and his devotee Hanuman met for the first time. According to history, this mountain was built with the bones of priests and sages. It is believed that Raavan massacred the priests and sages, after which they laid the mortal remains of all the sages and priests at the mountain. The bones of priests and sages form the foundation of the mountain.

Vali was cursed by Sage Matang. He said that he shouldn't set foot on the Hrishyamukha Mountain, and if he tries to visit the mountain, he will be destroyed. Sugriva and Hanuman took advantage of this and took shelter. With the help of Rama, Sugriva defeated Vali at this mountain.

Hanuman, a devotee of Ram, was believed to have hailed from Anjanadri Mountain, which is a few kilometres away from Hrishyamukha Mountain. River Tungabhadra flows between these two mountains, which is also mentioned in the Ramayana. Not only from Hampi, but devotees had also collected sand, water and stones from several temples. Sand from Chikmaglur Dattatreya Temple and Cauvery water from Kodagu Talacauvery (birthplace of Cauvery) was also sent.

