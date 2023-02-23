Devotees Gather For 11-day Lakkhi Fair In Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam Ji Temple

The 11-day Lakkhi fair started on Wednesday at the Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district and its expected to be attended by thousands of devotees from across the country.

Darshan at the temple can be done round-the-clock and for this proper arrangements have been made for the devotees by the Shyam Temple Committee and the district administration, the committee's president Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

He said that 30 points have been made on the temple premises to offer 'prasad'.

On security measures, police said more than 12 drones have been deployed and 320 CCTV cameras installed at the fair to maintain vigil.

Sikar Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said eight protocol officers will remain on duty for 24 hours.

The entire fair is under drone and CCTV monitoring, he said About three lakh devotees are expected to visit the Khatu fair.