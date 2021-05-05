Devotees In Sanand, Gujarat Violate COVID Protocols As Thousands Gather To Offer Prayers

As nationwide cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, a massive COVID-19 violation was seen in Gujarat's Sanand city on Tuesday. According to reports, thousands of women undertook a religious gathering to offer water at the Baliyadev Temple. The mass gathering took place after a local priest's claims that COVID-19 was happening because the 'gods are angry'. Following the priest's claims, people were mobilised and the pooja was carried out to 'stop COVID-19'

Mass gathering in Gujarat's Sanand

The women who conducted the pooja and offered water gathered at the Navapura and Nidharada village in Sanand Taluka. Apart from the mass gathering, music was also being played by a DJ. Visuals of the mass gathering show the women marching even as the music is still being played. In addition, most people who were a part of the gathering were seen flouting the COVID-19 rules and had gathered without any face masks.

The video of the incident soon went viral, leading to police action against those responsible. According to reports, Changodar police went to the Navapura Village to investigate the matter. The police found out that the women had gathered near the Baliyadev Temple. However, the police have now taken action against 23 people in Navapura village, including the village sarpanch. In addition, action has also been taken against the person who was playing music as well as the organiser of the mass religious gathering.

Gujarat: Despite COVID restrictions, women in large numbers gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple, yesterday



Action taken against 23 people including the Sarpanch of the village, says KT Kamaria, DySP, Ahmedabad Rural pic.twitter.com/5h6jiQN1Yx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

COVID-19 in Gujarat

On Tuesday, the state reported 13,050 fresh cases taking the total tally to 6,20,472. In addition, 131 fatalities were also recorded taking the death toll to 7,779, the state's health department said. The recovery numbers surged to 4,64,396 after 12,121 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate in the state has improved slightly to 74.85 per cent. According to the health department, Gujarat has 1,48,297 active cases. A total of 1,27,03,040 people have been vaccinated in Gujarat so far of who 26,82,591 beneficiaries have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the department said. A total of 52,528 people from the age group of 18 to 44 years were vaccinated on Tuesday.

