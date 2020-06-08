Devotees Return To Delhi's Sai Baba Temple As Heavy Police Deployed To Avoid Overcrowding

Amid strictest possible precautions and guidelines followed under the watchful eyes of Police, over 500 devotees visited Delhi's SAI Baba Mandir on day one of Government order to reopen all religious & worship places in the country.

"Sai Baba temple is among the most visited, popular, and busy temples in the city and we expected a large no of people coming in. We have made all arrangements and taken enough precautions. The temple opened at its usual time of 5 am and so far around 500 devotees have come. Offerings are not allowed as it may cause the spread of Covid-19 as it will exchange many hands. We are ensuring with the help of police proper social distancing are followed with the compulsory wearing of masks, sanitizing hands properly, and checking each devotee's temperature before they are allowed to enter. Children below 10 years and old age people over 65 are not allowed inside the Temple and only 10 devotees can go at a time," priest of SAI Baba Mandir Madan Mohan Sharma told Republic TV on Monday.

The police on duty were simply taking no chances. "We knew there will be a rush and we are well prepared. Only 10 people are allowed to go in and they have to be back in 10 mins. We are following very strict rules. We expect a large number of people coming in on Thursday. That will be quite a challenge," said one of the policemen on duty.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)