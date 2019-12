As most parts of Himachal Pradesh noticed a sudden drop in its temperature following a brief spell of rain, the Locals continue to face inconvenience in performing their chores. Expressing about the sudden climate change a local said, “The maximum temperature has dropped to four degrees Celcius spreading fog all over Dharamshala, which has made it difficult for us to go at work or drop our kids at school. Seeing the current situation, the temperature is expected to drop down even more.”