Dharavi LPG Blast: 15 Injured, 5 Critical In Mumbai; Cooling Operations Underway

A total of 15 people, including 4 minors were injured on Sunday after an LPG cylinder exploded leading to a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai's Dharavi area.

Gargi Rohatgi
A total of 15 people, including four minors were injured on Sunday after an LPG cylinder exploded leading to a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Out of these 15 people, five have been seriously injured as they have been reported to have 70 per cent burn injuries. All 15 were immediately rushed to Sion hospital for treatment.  

According to officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Dharavi blast was reported from the Shahu Nagar area in Dharavi around 12.20 pm. An official has said that three fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Cooling operations are currently underway. 

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited. 

(Image: ANI)

