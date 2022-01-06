Dharavi Reports 107 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

The slum-dominated and densely populated Dharavi area of Mumbai on Thursday recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, highest since the pandemic began, civic officials said.

The previous record of daily cases in the area was 99, recorded on April 8, 2021.

Overall, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases during the day, an all-time high daily count.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward, said the case positivity rate in Dharavi is 21 per cent as 107 new cases came to light from 1,115 COVID-19 tests.

The positivity rate was 18.9 per cent on April 8, 2021 when 99 cases were reported, and only 5 per cent when 94 cases were reported on May 3, 2020, he said.

The caseload in Dharavi stands at 7,626 and the number of active patients jumped to 444.

As many as 6,765 patients have recovered in the area so far.

The civic body does not disclose the number of fatalities from the area.

During the second half of 2021, Dharavi had reported zero new cases on many days.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)