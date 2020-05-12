DIAL Gears Up For Post Lockdown Days, With Focus On Maintaining social Distancing Norms

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR Group, is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment to the passengers flying out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) when operations resume after the current nationwide lockdown ends. The airport is following the government’s directions ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 and extended till May 3, including restriction on commercial flight operations.

DIAL is gearing up in full swing to emerge from the global pandemic. It has taken several measures to sanitize the terminals buildings and ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms by the passengers and staff to minimize human contact in the post-lockdown days.

DIAL is formulating measures before resuming operations to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact post the lockdown period. To encourage compliance of social distancing norms at the airport, DIAL will deploy

additional queue managers at the kerbside (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders.

DIAL will encourage all passengers to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times, to ensure their own safety and well being. To make social distancing more effective among passengers, DIAL has planned to put visually impactful designs at various places. For instance, signage in coloured tape have been placed at various standpoints and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain a gap.

Additional seating arrangements will be done in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near Immigration. Also, DIAL is conducting deep cleaning every day at its vast premise of 6,08,000 square meters of the airport terminals. A team 500 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drive after every hour.

Regular sanitization of high contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals is being carried out and will continue when the airport reopens. Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitize all its surfaces.

DIAL will install auto-dispensing sanitizers in the terminals. In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self-check-in facility, self bag tag facility, scan & fly, etc. The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitize checked baggage For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys would be disinfected after each use.

DIAL will create environments in food courts, lounges, and shops to encourage social distancing and other aseptic precautions.

Apart from these, DIAL will also have facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers at the airport in accordance to government direction. A team of DIAL security staff will be deployed at various entry points to screen the airport

staff. They will be provided with adequate protective equipment, including mask and gloves.

“DIAL leaves no stone unturned when it comes to well-being of its passengers. The disinfection aims to create a safe and healthy environment for passengers and staff members when operations resume at the airport. DIAL is going to continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distancing while in the queue. The Delhi Airport is also conducting training and assessments of key service personnel, run checks on major facilities, and performing risk evaluations to prepare for resuming operations,” said CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

