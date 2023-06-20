Did Kerala Hospital Mislead Victim's Kin For Organ Donation? Shocking Details Revealed

A case of an alleged illegal organ transplant has come to haunt VPS Lakeshore, a premier private hospital in Kochi after 14 years. The case came back to light after a first-class judicial magistrate in Ernakulam on May 29, ordered a probe into the matter as it found that there is prima facie evidence to slap sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (TOHO) against 7 doctors of Lakeshore Hospital as well as another doctor from Mar Baselios Hospital In Kothamangalam.

The decade-old case boomeranged into the public sphere, after Dr S Ganapathi, a medical doctor based in Kollam, took the matter to court in 2019. After four years, the court has found prima facie evidence to investigate the criminal act.

The Case

Abin VJ, a 21-year-old boy who met with an accident in 2009 was first brought to Mar Baselios Hospital in Kothamangalam. On November 30, 2009, he was shifted to Lakeshore Hospital where he was declared brain dead at 7 pm the next day. Subsequently, his liver and kidney were harvested 10 years later after the incident. Senior doctor S Ganapathi came to know about the case and dug deep and investigation into the case revealed that there was a gross violation of existing laws. This investigation revealed that brain death was certified by doctors who said that any kind of organ transplant in this case would not be authorised.

The complainant claimed there was a criminal conspiracy by the doctors to harvest the vital organs and then induce relatives to donate the organ. It was later transplanted to a foreign national in violation of the prescribed laws and amassed wealth for the hospital.

The court found several lapses in the procedures employed by the accused in the case. It found that there was 'no examination of the Board of Medical Experts' in accordance with the rules prescribed 'before declaring brain stem death'.

The magistrate court, additionally found it ‘suspicious’ that the copy of the Malaysian Embassy certificate mentioned the recipient’s wife as a donor.

The allegation against Neurosurgeons of two hospitals

Due to the impact of the accident, Abin had an extradural and subdural haemorrhage, a term that refers to a blood clot that forms on the outside and inside of the natural covering of the brain. The normal procedure for a neurosurgeon would have been to evacuate this blood clot by drilling a hole in the skull. However, an autopsy revealed that these procedures were not done by neurosurgeons at both hospitals. The doctor who conducted the autopsy not only found these suspicious but also opined that neurosurgery was not done at both hospitals. What was also revealed was the mandatory brain death test known as the Apnoea test was not conducted by doctors.

Transplantation team ready before the declaration of brain death

The court-appointed doctor Dr. Thomas Iype also seconded the claim made in the autopsy report by stating that the procedure for brain death was illegal and no apnoea tests were conducted. The report also found that Dr George Jacob, a hospital member for liver transplantation visited the patient even before the neurologist declared the boy brain stem dead.

What also made the matter more suspicious was that the hospital that obstructed the neuro surgery process went ahead to do HIV test as well as a liver test on the patient as soon as he was admitted.

After obtaining permission from Abin’s parents, Dr. Ganapathi filed a complaint under TOHO, but no action was taken. Subsequently, due to inaction from authorities, he approached the court for relief.

Republic Digital spoke to Dr. Ganapathi for more details

The petitioner in the case spoke in an exclusive one-to-one with Republic Digital. When asked what evinced interest in the case, he stated that he was shocked by the report of the forensic surgeon's damning report on Abin.

He shared that after the forensic report came out, the police asked the district-level committee of the health department to look into these allegations. The committee headed by the chief medical officer looked into the problem and gave a clean chit. But Dr Rema (late), one of the core members of the committee, went to the press stating she didn’t attend the meeting and her signature was forged.

“This primarily cemented my suspicion. I had all right to approach the High Court at the time in connection with wrongdoings in confirming brain death,” Dr. Ganapathi stated.

Dr Ganapathi used his network and sources to secure some of the crucial documents in Lakeshore Hospital. After getting these documents, he was convinced that every process was done wrong. “I was convinced that the boy was killed in order to harvest his organs,” stated the 71-year-old doctor.

With the evidence, the doctor approached the court.

In the court on May 29, summoned representatives of Lakeshore, Dr Philip Augustine, Dr S Mahesh, Dr George Jacob, Dr Sai Sudarsan, Dr Thomas Thachil, Dr Murali Krishna Menon, Dr Sujith Vasudevan of Lakeshore Hospital and Dr Sajeev S Vadakkedan of Mar Baselios Hospital, were present.

‘My crusade has saved many lives,' says the doctor

Dr. Ganapathi explained that the brain death and cadaver organ donation program began in 2012. In the first year, the brain death cases were just 9. However, in 2015, this number reached a whopping 76. “This figure was astonishing and a suspicious figure,” he claims citing that he got these figures from Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (Mrithasanjeevani).

Republic independently verified the information from the KNOS and it was found that since its inception, the highest brain death organ donation was done in 2015. Since then, these numbers have significantly dwindled. In 2022, the total number of donors from Kerala was just 9. (https://www.knos.org.in/yearlystatistics.aspx)

“When I found that brain death was being certified without following protocol, I found similar case studies. I took two more similar cases and went to court. I am awaiting two judgments from High Court against another hospital in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” stated the septuagenarian medical doctor.

Lakeshore Hospital claims no wrongdoing

The Lakeshore Hospital issued a statement that they are ready to cooperate with the investigation but defended itself stating there has been no illegality on their part.

The statement said the neurosurgeon's examination revealed that the injury of Abin was severe enough to produce permanent, irreversible brain damage. Hence, the patient's condition and poor prognosis were explained to the patient's relatives. “All tests were carried out after obtaining written consent from the mother of the deceased,” it stated. The hospital also stated all medical procedures, organ donation laws, and human rights laws were strictly followed. It also stated that false information was being circulated in the media about the hospital which has been providing services for more than 20 years.

What next?

The court will issue a summons to the accused. The defendants have the right to approach the higher courts with an appeal.