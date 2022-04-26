Disabled girl molested in Jalpaiguri, 1 arrested

Jalpaiguri, Apr 26 (PTI) A disabled girl was tied up and allegedly molested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in Maynaguri police station area, they said.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.

He is the neighbour of the teenaged girl, police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

The incident happened on the day another teenaged girl of the district died while undergoing treatment, weeks after she set herself on fire after being threatened to withdraw a complaint of attempt to rape. PTI CORR SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)