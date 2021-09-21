District administration warns of harsh steps if Covid norms flouted in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) In view of Srinagar reporting more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration on Monday warned of imposing harsh measures if protocols are not followed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Around 50 per cent of the Covid cases are coming from Srinagar. If Covid SOPs are not followed, the administration will be forced to take strict measures again," District Magistrate Muhammad Aijaz Asad said during an inspection of the markets here.

He asserted that any laxity or negligence in following Covid-appropriate behaviour will prompt the administration to go for harsh measures to break the chain of the virus.

Asad inspected various city markets to check the implementation of Covid SOPs to combat a third wave of the pandemic, as predicted by medical experts.

He was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Chowdhary and officers of the district administration.

They inspected various markets, including at Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Forest Lane, Dalgate, Polo-View, MA Road, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gonikhan, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and other adjoining business hubs.

During the inspection, over two dozen business outlets and establishments, including Time & Sound, Samsung Phone Gallery, LG Appliances, Ahdoos Bakery, Flower Gallery, Beauty Corner, Fine Walk, U&I Cloth Shop, West End, Bhaijan, J&K Motors MA Road, Jan Bakery Dalgate, Neelam Textiles, Bahurani, Hamdan, LG New Melodie Radios, Peter England, New Kashmir Metal Mart, New Kashmir Ornament House, OCM, Lal Chowk Bund and Imperial Shah Stores, were sealed.

Besides, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

The inspection was carried out to take stock of the implementation of various Covid-related advisories and guidelines, including those on the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing at business establishments and other public places. Asad interacted with traders, pedestrians and transporters and urged them to strictly comply with the government directions for larger public safety and health.

He made a fervent appeal to the people of Srinagar, including traders and transporters, to cooperate with the district administration and strictly follow the Covid SOPs, guidelines and precautions to control the infection.

Asad said no one has the right to infect others and those who do not wear masks and take part in mass gatherings will face action in accordance with law.

He urged those who have not got inoculated against COVID-19 to visit the nearest vaccination centres and get vaccinated at the earliest. PTI MIJ RC

