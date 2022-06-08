DM starts 'cow protection fund' in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) After setting up a fodder bank for stray cattle through public cooperation, the Kheri district magistrate has started a fund to help maintain and set up cow shelters.

So far over Rs 6.31 lakh have been donated by the public though the bank account, named 'Cow Protection Fund', opened by DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh on June 4.

According to Chief Veterinary Officer Ajit Singh, 48 shelters with around 9,000 cows have been set up across the district.

Two more shelters are in pipeline, he added.

Also, 5,500 cows have been “adopted” by volunteers in a state government scheme under which they get Rs 30 per cow, per day. PTI CORR CDN RDT RDT

