DMK Marks Udhayanidhi Stalin's Birthday By Distributing Relief Supplies In Flood-hit Areas

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres commemorated the birthday of the party youth wing secretary and CM Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin by delivering relief supplies to flood victims. Anbil Mahesh, MLA Ezhilan, and MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of Tamil Nadu distributed relief items to affected persons in the Tenampet region devastated by heavy rain.

Anbil Mahesh, the Minister of Education, said to the media, "We distribute relief goods to persons impacted by the rain to commemorate the birthday of our party's youth wing secretary and friend Udayanidhi. We are not lighting fireworks to celebrate, but instead are distributing relief supplies to those in need."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, met with Governor RN Ravi to review the state's condition as a result of the state's continuous and heavy rains, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The districts of Nagapattinam and Cuddalore have been hit the hardest by the constant rain. The Chennai Meteorological Department issued a red notice for all coastal districts until today, as well as an orange advisory for the neighbouring districts, on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as South Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, over the next five days, said IMD on October 24. In isolated regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast from November 24 to 28. On November 26, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as Rayalaseema, were predicted to receive isolated heavy rainfall, while on November 27 and 28, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as Rayalaseema, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. From November 24 to November 28, there's a high possibility of isolated heavy rain in Kerala and Mahe.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram-Udayanidhi Stalin/@UdayaStalin-Twitter