DMRC Launches Free WiFi Facility At Yellow Line Metro Stations; All You Need To Know

Despite the severe restraints given by the COVID pandemic during the previous year, Delhi Metro has successfully launched the facility of free high-speed WiFi connectivity at Yellow Line metro stations, i.e., Line-2 from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, beginning from Monday.

The urban transporter installed a high-speed WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line, which connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations, in January 2020 but it didn't come in effect because of restraints by pandemic rules. It was the first such facility in any South Asian country.

Delhi Metro in its efforts to continuously enhance travel experience for its commuters, has introduced the facility of free high speed wifi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line from today. To read more about the facility click here: https://t.co/UThoV82HWy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 17, 2021

All you need to know about the new facility

New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Sector 21 are the six stations of the 22.7-kilometre swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network.

"The DMRC on a trial-basis had introduced free WiFi service in the trains of its Airport Line, which were suspended due to Covid-induced constraints in 2020, and are now in the process of being restored within the next 10-15 days time," the DMRC said in a statement.

The Delhi Metro has successfully provided the facility of free high-speed WiFi service at all metro stations on the Yellow Line or Line-2, from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre), officials said, adding that work is underway to expand the facility to stations on other corridors of the network.

According to the DMRC, this high-speed service on the Yellow Line will be especially beneficial to students travelling to and from Delhi University's North Delhi Campus. This service has been started on this line, which has 37 metro stations and goes primarily underground through one of the city's most crowded areas, encompassing outer Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, and finally Gurgaon, according to officials.

According to the DMRC, more than 330 access points have been deployed at these 37 stations to enable commuters with uninterpreted internet access. Apart from providing free WiFi at metro stations across its network, the DMRC, in collaboration with Techno Sat Comm, aims to introduce this facility inside metro trains within a year, according to the announcement.

According to the officials, upgrading and installing the needed access points in existing functioning trains is a difficult task. To use the high-speed internet service at Yellow Line stations, passengers must connect to the "OUI DMRC FREE WIFI" network.

How to access free WIFI at Delhi metro

1. On your phone, search for "OUI DMRC FREE WIFI."

2. Enter your phone number and email address to receive OTP by SMS.

3. Enter the OTP, agree to the terms and conditions, and then hit the connect button to enjoy free Wi-Fi.

According to officials, OUI DMRC free high-speed WiFi service is already available at all metro network stations along the Blue Line. The Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) has 50 metro stations with over 400 access points installed by the DMRC, while the Airport Express Line has over 50 access points to give continuous internet connection, according to the statement.

With the installation of high-speed WIFI at all Yellow Line stations, "OUI DMRC Free WI-Fi" is now available at 94 stations, including an interchange facility at the network's New Delhi metro station, according to officials.

According to the DMRC, this free Wi-Fi service is offered by a Consortium led by M/S Techno Sat Comm. If anyone has any problems accessing the free WiFi services at metro stations on all of these lines, they can call the helpdesk at 9541693693.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage