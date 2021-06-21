'DMRC Staff Acted Swiftly,' Says Delhi Metro After Monkey Takes Ride In The Train

A video of a monkey roaming inside a Delhi Metro train coach recently went viral on social media. Regarding this incident, Delhi metro said in its fresh statement that the monkey got into a train at Akshardham Metro station and stayed for 3-4 minutes. It added, "DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station."

DMRC on monkey's presence in metro

In a statement on June 20, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) said, "Monkey was spotted around 4:45 pm as the train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP & moved away on its own by the time it was brought to DMRC's notice. No harm caused to anyone & it wasn’t spotted thereafter in metro premises."

The video, which shows a monkey inside the Delhi metro and was shared by users @AjayDorby and @Ananth IRAS, went viral and elicited humorous responses. It shows the simian monkeying around inside the train before settling down close to a commuter. The monkey can be seen walking about in the carriage in the footage. The simian is shown standing on the seat and looking out the window before settling comfortably next to a commuter. A person can be heard speaking Yamuna Bank Station, which is located on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line. "Bandar ko bhi mask pehna do (Give the monkey a mask)," the commuter who shot the video added.

Monkey in Delhi metro

Later, the DMRC responded to the footage by requesting the coach's number and station name for further assistance. Meanwhile, the video has been shared on social media by a number of people who were intrigued by the monkey's presence on the Delhi metro, which is absolutely prohibited for animals and pets. The footage was even funny to some users, who described the monkey as "reasonably well behaved."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ @Paramjitdhillon/ Twitter