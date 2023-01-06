Doctors Write To Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis After Patient Attacks Resident Doctor With Knife

In a shocking incident emerging from Maharashtra, a patient who was admitted to Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Yavatmal district on Thursday, allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife.

Following the second attack by a patient on doctors in Yavatmal, the practitioners protested against the heinous incidents and wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, briefing him about their condition. Further, the doctors' association of the medical college has decided to stop all emergency and non-emergency services.

On January 5, Pravin Dhage, BMC MARD President said, "A patient attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. He was injured and is under treatment. This isn't the first incident, earlier also an MBBS student was attacked with a knife"

He added, "We requested the state government to increase security there but no steps taken so far. Doctors are protesting in wake of such attacks."

The accused has been identified as Suraj Thakur, who was a patient in the hospital. He also stabbed himself two days ago and his mental condition is unstable.

Patient mentally unstable: Police

SP, Yavatmal while speaking to ANI said, "Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He's a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a knife. Accused arrested."

(With inputs from ANI)