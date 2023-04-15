Documents At SDM Office's Licence Branch In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Destroyed In Fire

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay (Representative)
A fire destroyed several documents kept in the licence branch of the subdivisional magistrate's office at Himachal Pradesh'in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday, officials said.
No loss of life was reported.
However, computers, printers and other items of office use were burnt in the fire which was brought under control, they said.
Some partially burnt documents were pulled out, officials added, adding that short circuit led to the fire.
