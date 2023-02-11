'Doesn't Mumbai Look Spectacular?' Captions PM Modi Sharing Aerial View Of Shoreline

“Doesn’t Mumbai look spectacular!” reads a caption from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit on February 10 which he shared on Instagram.

“Doesn’t Mumbai look spectacular! Took this video during my visit earlier today,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shared a glimpse of India’s largest city during his visit to inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains, launch infrastructure projects and inaugurate a campus for the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Inauguration of Two Vande Bharat Trains

The two Vande Bharat trains between Mumbai and Shirdi and Mumbai and Solapur were flagged off by the prime minister on Friday, February 10. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for Union Railways, joined deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and chief minister Eknath Shinde for the occasion.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat: This train departs from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm. The train stops include Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduvadi. The ticket costs ₹1,000 without catering service and ₹1,300 with catering service.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat: This Vande Bharat train covers the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. It departs at 6.20 am and will reach Shirdi at 11.40 am. The stops include Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road stations. The ticket costs ₹840 without catering service and ₹975 without catering service.

Inauguration of infrastructure projects

The Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar underpass, which would lessen traffic in Mumbai, were also inaugurated by the prime minister during the event.

These recently built arms will efficiently link the Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway, thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently.

“Close to two lakh vehicles are expected to use these roads. Every penny spent on infrastructure creates new jobs. Facilities like roads, airports, waterways and railways promote ease of living,” said PM Narendra Modi during the event.

Inauguration of campus for the Dawoodi Bohra community

Finally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the brand-new Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) campus in Marol, Mumbai. The main educational facility for the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

“I'm not here as a Prime Minister but as a family member who has been associated with this family for four generations,” said PM Modi while addressing the gathering.

The Prime Minister explained his long standing relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra Community and claimed that wherever he goes, the community's love pours down on him.

“When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra brothers and sisters definitely come to meet me”, said the Prime Minister emphasizing the love and concern of the Bohra community for India.