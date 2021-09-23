Don't Allow Entry To Those Not Vaccinated, Industry Body Tells Hotels And Restaurants In Ahmedabad City

Hotels and restaurants in Ahmedabad city should deny entry to the customers who have not taken even a single dose of coronavirus vaccines, an industry association said on Thursday.

This follows the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) decision to bar such persons from using public transport and other civic amenities.

In a statement, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat's president Narendra Somani appealed its around 4,000 members in the city not to allow customers who are above 18 and who have not taken a single dose of coronavirus vaccines to enter.

He also asked the members to deny entry to those who have not taken the second dose despite being eligible after having taken the first jab.

"As we all know, the festive and marriage season is coming soon. If the third wave of COVID-19 also arrived during the same period, our business would be shut again as the government may think of imposing lockdown. Hence it is in our interest to support the AMC and its ongoing vaccine drive," he said in the release.

There are around 4,000 restaurants and hotels in Ahmedabad city and a total of 15,000 in Gujarat, he said.

The AMC recently brought in a rule making it mandatory to produce vaccination certificate to access public transport and other civic-run amenities such as swimming pools and the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Anyone who is above 18 and has not taken the first dose, or those who have not taken the second dose despite being eligible after taking the first one, were barred from accessing these facilities from September 20.

