Don't delay filing of FIR in cases of cruelty to animals: police officials in Mumbai told

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Police stations in Mumbai have been asked to handle the cases of cruelty against animals with sympathy and register offences in such matters without delay, an official said on Thursday.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) last month, he said.

Officials should not delay the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) when a complaint is received, the circular said.

Indian Penal Code sections which deal with cruelty to animals as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, should be invoked in such cases, it said.

All zonal DCPs have been instructed to supervise the probe of such cases, the official said.